West Virginia and Florida Square Off in the PK85

West Virginia and Florida will battle for fifth place in the PK85 Legacy Invitational

Portland, OR – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) will meet the Florida Gators (4-2) Sunday night in a battle for fifth place of the PK85 Legacy invitational with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST and broadcasting on ESPNU.

Florida dropped the opening round of the PK 85 to Xavier 90-83 before handling Oregon State 81-68.

Two-time All-SEC performer Colin Castleton is averaging a team-leading 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but his production has taken a hit in the PK85 tournament averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds in the two games. Defensively, he ranks fourth nationally in blocks per game at 3.3.

Will Richard is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game and is shooting a team-best 50% (12-24) from three-point range.

Junior guard Trey Bonham has led the Gators in scoring while in Portland, averaging 21 points per game. The VMI transfer scored a mere three points in the season opener versus Stony Brook before he was held scoreless in the next two contests.

Nov 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes the ball up the court during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Moda Center.

West Virginia fell to No. 24 Purdue 80-68 before bouncing back with a comfortable 89-71 win over Portland State.

A trio of guards are leading the Mountaineers in scoring while in Portland. Erik Stevenson is leading the way, averaging 14.0 points for the season and in the tournament, followed by Joe Toussaint’s 13.5 points and Kedrian Johnsons is at 11.5 in the two contests.

Forwards Trey Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews Jr. was dealing with the stomach flu in game one and combined for 5 points against Purdue but recovered the following night against Portland State, with Mitchell leading the team in scoring with 16 points and Emmitt finished with 14.

West Virginia is 3-7 all-time versus Florida, including losing the four meetings and the last three encounters in the last seven seasons.

