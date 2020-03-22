Projecting West Virginia Hoops Starting Lineup for 2020-21

Every single coach, player and fan may not be ready to face the cruel reality of looking onward to next season, and that's fine. However, ready or not, COVID-19 has forced everyone to prematurely go into offseason mode.

In addition to Brandon Knapper entering the transfer portal, several other Mountaineers will be departing, including seniors Logan Routt, Chase Harler and Jermaine Haley. The three of seniors will forever have their final moment stolen from them. Like a thief in the night, COVID-19 has forced the creation of this article.

Head coach Bob Huggins will not be tasked with having to replace a bunch of talent off of this years team. However, the four guys ending their Mountaineer careers', all served a key purpose to this year and prior years teams.

Huggins has always held tightly to that "next man up" mindset. Well, now, it's time to put pen to the paper and do just that.

Let's take a look at what the 2020-21 starting lineup could look like.

Point Guard - Miles McBride - 6' 2" 196 pounds

The freshman took off this season, but still showed his youth. While at times, McBride looked like he could be the starting guard at any given moment, he floundered as well. Depending on the progression or regression of current starter, Jordan McCabe, the two will be battling for the spot.

McBride is more athletic and can get to the rim better than most players on the roster. However, McCabe offers experience and an ability to facilitate the offense.

Not getting any tournament experience hurts the freshman, but is a problem that every athlete will be facing. Look for McBride to make a leap this season as his comfort level increases.

Shooting Guard - Taz Sherman - 6' 4" 185 pounds

Right before COVID-19 locked down the sports world, Taz Sherman had just earned a potential starting job. In those games, he flourished. Several times during that brutal, 1-6 stretch, Sherman was the only significant sign of offensive life.

Sherman offers an ability to create his own shot and can do so, rather easily. At times, Sherman has potential to stall the offense with his ISO game, something that will need to be improved on this off-season. Not always a bad trait, as Sherman's ISO game, at times, can be must-see basketball.

He also has the "give me the ball and get out of my way" trait. You know, that trait where everything that will go wrong, has gone wrong, but still, possess the will to make a play happen. That's the sole reason that I love Sherman becoming the permanent two guard next season.

Small Forward - Emmitt Matthews Jr. - 6' 7" 210 pounds

Early into this season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. looked like he was becoming one of WVU's best players. Matthews faced a little sophomore slump during the middle of this year, but he navigated his way out of it after a big showing vs Baylor, which gives fans hope that he is able to continue to develop heading into next season.

While his skill level is never called into questioning, his confidence level could be. At times, Matthews appeared a bit gun shy. My prediction is that he leaves that behind with his sophomore season. I expect Matthews to come back next year as an experienced leader, ready to take control of this team.

Power Forward - Oscar Tshiebwe - 6' 9" 258 pounds

Assuming that Tshiebwe returns, the college basketball world needs a warning. An early offseason, fueled by the "what-if" tournament question, has left the big man starving.

At times, looking raw, Tshiebwe invoked fear into every player on the opposing team. Coming off a long offseason, I expect Tshiebwe to be one of the best players in college basketball.

He must touch up his game around the rim, but one can't simply overlook his freakish athleticism and powering stature. With a little bit of fine tuning, Huggins has found himself a beast.

Center - Derek Culver - 6' 10" 255 pounds

With two seasons of experience under his belt, Culver is another player that should be nearing dominance. At times, Culver and Tshiebwe struggled to play off each other. The offense's consistent stalling didn't help either.

With some new faces in the starting lineup, I expect Culver and Tshiebwe to co-exist much better in 2021. Again, just some better mechanics around the rim and the Mountaineers' are going to be a terrifying team next season.

