West Virginia Beats Cyclones 65-56 for 9th Straight Win

Kysre Gondrezick drove hard inside and finished through contact, then drilled a contested three-point shot during a 24 point performance to lead the Mountaineers past Iowa State 65-56 for their 9th straight win on the season on Wednesday.

“I think it’s their attitude. They think they’re going to win,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said about his teams best trait right now. “This team is bought in defensively and that’s great to hear.”

Madisen Smith had 15 points and Kari Niblack added 11 points and 9 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (14-2, 8-2 Big 12) overcame a poor shooting first half to keep their streak alive. Both teams combined for 10 of 61 from the floor going into the locker room at the half.

Carey met with Gondrezick before Wednesday’s game. He told Gondrezick to make sure she didn’t ease up on her play down the final stretch of the season.

She sure didn’t let up against the Cyclones.

Gondrezick lit up the scoreboard in the second half where she scored 17 of her 24 points for her 11th game of the year with at least 20 points.

“This season, opposed to all the others I have played, I’m enjoying myself right now,” Gondrezick said. “And the fact that we’re winning, it helps. I’m just playing the game.”

The Cyclones (11-7, 7-4 Big 12) struggled to string together a strong enough comeback in the second half. After allowing an 8-0 run from the Mountaineers to start the third, it would become a tug-of-war for the rest of the game.

After Kirsten Deans splashed a three to extend the lead to nine. Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski responded with a three, and Kirstin Scott rolled in a layup with 3:30 remaining in the third to cut the Mountaineer lead down to two points.

West Virginia then answered with a quick 6-0 run before Madison Wise responded with a big three to avoid going down by ten at the end of the third.

Gondrezick three-point shot put the Mountaineers up by 12 with just under seven minutes to go.

The Cyclones needed an answer, and they leaned heavily on what they have all season, the three-ball.

Donarski buried a step-back shot from deep, and Joens followed with a layup in traffic to reel in the Mountaineers lead at 60-54 with 3:11 remaining.

After both teams traded baskets, West Virginia would stay true at the line to put the game away. Gondrezick sunk three free throws to give the game its final margin.

“I like this team. I’ve told you from the beginning that I like this team,” Carey said.

Ashley Joens scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, Lexi Donarski and Aubrey Joens both added 9 points for the Cyclones.