New AP Top 25 Released

West Virginia inching closer as one of the top teams in the country

After going 2-0 last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) moved up from tenth to sixth in the latest AP Poll.

West Virginia wrapped up its conference road schedule and handled TCU, 74-66, before pummeling Kansas State 65-43 at home. Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 teams suffered at least one loss last week, with Ohio State and Oklahoma suffered two losses.

The Mountaineers have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak and at 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play, firmly sit at No. 2 in the conference standings.

This week, West Virginia faces No. 3 Baylor, TCU, and No. 17 Oklahoma State all at home to finish the regular season schedule.

AP Poll Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7 Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Houston

10. Villanova

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas

14. Creighton

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Texas Tech

19. San Diego State

20. Loyola Chicago

21. Virginia

22. Virginia Tech

23. Purdue

24. Colorado

25. Wisconsin

