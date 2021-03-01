New AP Top 25 Released
After going 2-0 last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) moved up from tenth to sixth in the latest AP Poll.
West Virginia wrapped up its conference road schedule and handled TCU, 74-66, before pummeling Kansas State 65-43 at home. Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 teams suffered at least one loss last week, with Ohio State and Oklahoma suffered two losses.
The Mountaineers have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak and at 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play, firmly sit at No. 2 in the conference standings.
This week, West Virginia faces No. 3 Baylor, TCU, and No. 17 Oklahoma State all at home to finish the regular season schedule.
AP Poll Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7 Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. Houston
10. Villanova
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Kansas
14. Creighton
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Texas Tech
19. San Diego State
20. Loyola Chicago
21. Virginia
22. Virginia Tech
23. Purdue
24. Colorado
25. Wisconsin
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly