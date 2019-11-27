West Virginia Completes 15-Point Comeback over Northern Iowa

Riviera Maya, Mexico – The West Virginia Mountaineers outscored the Northern Iowa Panthers 33-13 in the final 10:32 of the game to complete 15-point comeback led by a game-high 18 points from freshman Deuce McBride as the Mountaineers held onto to win 60-55 in the semifinal of the Cancun Challenge

West Virginia and Northern Iowa shot a combined 29.3% 17-56 from the field and 2-22 from the three-point range in the first half. Along with the poor shooting, the Mountaineers allowed the Panthers to keep pace with them on the boards, both grabbing 21 rebounds in the first half and Northern Iowa held a 23-20 lead at halftime.

The Panthers heated up in the second half shooting 8-10 from the floor on their way to a 15-point lead midway through the second half.

Jermaine Haley scored six-straight to get West Virginia within nine, then five-straight from Sean McNeil before Deuce McBride went 4-4 for nine of his 14 second-half points to give the Mountaineers a 50-49 lead.

With the Mountaineers trailing one, Emmitt Matthews Jr soared through the air for the put-back and was fouled as he was undercut Spencer Haldeman and was called a flagrant foul. That gave West Virginia two foul shots and the ball.

Sean McNeil went 3-4 to close out the game from the free-throw line as West Virginia pulls out the win 60-55.

West Virginia will play Witchita State in the Championship game of the Cancun Challenge Wednesday night at 8:30 on CBS Sports Network.