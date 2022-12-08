West Virginia Cruises Past Navy

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 7-2 on the season following an 85-64 win over the Navy Midshipmen (5-4) Wednesday night. West Virginia forward Trey Mitchell led the Mountaineers in scoring with 19 points while guard Erik Stevenson grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and was second on the team in scoring with 13 points.

Navy's leading scorer Tyler Nelson opened the game, banking in a three from the right of the top of the key. Then West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson buried a three on the ensuing possession, Trey Mitchell followed from the left corner and Emmitt Mathews Jr. capped off an 11-2 run with a three from the opposite corner as WVU took an 11-5 advantage into the first media timeout.

Stevenson added a three out of the timeout before guard Kedrian Johnson later extended the Mountaineers' lead to 13 after hitting on three consecutive free throws at the 11:10 mark of the first half.

West Virginia led by as many 18 points in the first half with 13 points coming from Stevenson on 5-6 shooting from the field, including 3-4 from behind the arc and Trey Mitchell was nearly as efficient, shooting 5-7 from the floor and 2-3 from three-point range with 12 points.

However, Navy outscored the Mountaineers 10-3 in the final three minutes of the first half to cut the lead to 10 at the break.

Dec 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) shoots a jumper during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Navy freshman guard Austin Benigni quickly got the Midshipmen within five, 54-49, after scoring seven consecutive buckets driving to the basket with 14:18 remaining in the game.

West Virginia stretched its lead back out to 13 after consecutive threes from Johnson, Mitchell and Mathews nearing the midway point of the second half.

Mountaineer freshman forward Josiah Harris checked into the game, hit a three from the right side, then grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled in the process, hitting the front end and the bonus of a one and one as the WVU extended its lead 74-56 with 7:18 left to play.

The Midshipmen cut it to 14 with just over three minutes to play but too much West Virginia down the stretch as the Mountaineers cruised to an 85-64 victory.

