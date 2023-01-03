West Virginia Drops Second Big 12 Game

Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) dropped the second game of their two-game road trip to start Big 12 Conference play to Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) 67-60 Monday night.

West Virginia started 1-5 from the field and committed three turnovers as Oklahoma State grabbed the early 6-2 lead heading into the first media timeout. The Mountaineers matched the shooting numbers in the next four minutes and at the 11:58 mark of the first half trailed 11-4.

The Mountaineers got within three, but guard John-Michael Wright buried a three on the ensuing possession to put the Cowboys back up six, 22-16, with 5:41 remaining in the half.

West Virginia committed 11 first half turnovers, shot just 34.4% from the field and trailed by nine at the break.

Oklahoma State started the second half on a 6-2 spurt for a 13-point lead, the largest of the game.

West Virginia forward began leading the charge for a Mountaineers comeback, producing seven points in the first seven minutes of the second half to get the Mountaineers back within three with 11:43. However, guard Caleb Asberry hit a three on the following possession, extending the Cowboys lead back to six.

With West trailing seven when Pat Semenick stepped in, hit a little hook shot in the middle of the paint and had an opportunity to cut it to three on the Mountaineers' following possession. He would miss both attempts, but WVU forward Tre Mitchell reached over Oklahoma State grabbed the offensive rebound, kicked it out to Erik Stevenson and he buried a three to get the Mountaineers within two, which started a string of three consecutive threes for Stevenson, and put West Virginia up two with 7:20 left to play.

However, after Stevenson's third three, he was called for a technical. The explanation from the official is Stevenson made a gesture towards the crowd as he was running back up the floor. Replay showed little to verify the call, but it was the call, nonetheless. Asbury went 1-2 on the free throw attempts and the WVU lead was at one.

Stevenson fouled out with 6:12 left to play in the game on a drive to the basket.

Oklahoma State regained the lead on a pair of free throws. 58-57, with 3:55 remaining in the game.

West Virginia shot just 2-7 from the field and 1-4 from the free throw line following Stevenson's departure as the Mountaineers fell in Stillwater 67-60.

