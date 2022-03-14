Skip to main content

West Virginia Earns WNIT Bid

The Mountaineers await WNIT opponent

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team earned an automatic bid to the 2022 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), as announced on Sunday evening.

WVU is one of 30 teams to receive an automatic bid and is the lone representative for the Big 12 Conference in this year’s tournament field.

The 30 automatic qualifiers are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA Tournament. The other 34 teams that make up the 2022 are at-large selections, chosen after consideration of a mix of criteria by WNIT officials.

With the selection, the Mountaineers return to the postseason for the 20th time in program history, including the 17th time under coach Mike Carey. WVU has now made the WNIT seven times in program history, with its last appearance coming in 2018-19.

Locations, matchups and start times for WNIT Round One games and the full bracket will be announced by 2 p.m. ET, on Monday, March 14. Games are played at individual schools.

Additionally, ticketing information for the WNIT will be announced in the coming days.

Below is a full schedule for the 2022 WNIT:

  • Bracket released with matchups, Round One game times - Monday, March 14, by 2 p.m.
  • Round 1 - March 16-18
  • Round 2 - March 19-22
  • Round 3 - March 23-26
  • Quarterfinals - March 26-28
  • Semifinals - March 30-31
  • Championship - Saturday, April 2 (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)

