West Virginia Falls Short Against Texas

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8) shot 38.5% from the field and fell to 1-6 in Big 12 Conference play after falling to the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (16-3, 5-2) 69-61 Saturday evening.

Texas forward Dylan Disu produced the game's first points, then West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson returned the favor on the ensuing possession to tie the game at two.

The Longhorns went on a 5-0 spurt to grab the 11-6 advantage at the 14:26 mark but the Mountaineers answered, running off five quick points, capped off by a three from Tre Mitchell.

West Virginia claimed its first lead, 15-14, with a 6-0 run with 8:44 remaining in the first half, highlighted by Johnson burying a three after Emmitt Matthews Jr. grabbed the offensive rebound.

Turnovers were an issue for both clubs in the first half, combining for 18 turnovers and the two shot just over 41% for the half, with West Virginia held a 28-26 lead at halftime.

Mitchell led all scorers with nine points at the break.

Jan 21, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tyrese Hunter (4) shoots in the lane against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas started the second half a perfect 5-5 from the field and tied the game at 38, and regained the lead off a Mountaineer turnover, 40-38, at the 13:53 mark of the second half.

The Longhorns extended its lead to five, just under the midway point of the second half off a three-pointer from Marucs Carr.

Mitchell got the Mountaineers back within two following a three but a foul on Erik Stevenson fighting for the potential offensive rebound after the bucket, then a technical foul was assessed to Texas with 7:53 left to play in the game. Johnson missed both free throw attempts while the Longhorns' Sir'Jabari Rice hit his pair and the Longhorns were back up four.

Texas built its largest lead of seven with just under five minutes remaining in the game. It became a free throw contest down the stretch. Johnson buried three in a row to cut the deficit back to two with 2:39 remaining as Texas wins the final minutes from the free throw line to outlast the Mountaineers 69-61.

