West Virginia Falls Short in OT to Louisville the Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals
Paradise Island, Bahamas – West Virgina senior guard Javon Small continued his impressive tournament play and led the team in scoring with 26-points and Amani Hansberry tied his career-high of 19 points but the Mountaineers (4-2) fell short in overtime to the Louisville Cardinals (5-1) Thursday afternoon 79-70.
West Virginia held Louisville scoreless in nearly the first five minutes of the game but only held a 4-2 advantage.
The game was tied at 12 at the 7:35 mark of the first half when West Virginia began a 13-3 run, started by guard Javon Small with a tough drive to the basket and the foul and capped off with a step back three for the 25-15 lead with 2:29 remaining in the first half.
Small gave West Virginia an 11-point advantage with his second step back three for 13 first half points but Louisville ended the half with a 7-0 run to cut the WVU lead to four as the Mountaineers took a 28-24 lead into halftime.
West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry started the scoring for the Mountaineers in the second half with a three and followed with a pair of free throws to give WVU a nine-point lead, 33-24.
Louisville started to get looks around the rim and earn trips to the free throw line and scored in spurts, but the Mountaineers would answer, receiving a straightaway three from Tucker DeVries and a tough one-handed jumper from Okani had the Mountaineers maintaining an eignt-point lead at the 13:11 mark.
The Cardinals remained relentless in the second half is continued to chip away at the WVU lead and got within one with 10-3 run.
Louisville claimed the lead on a 14-2 run and grabbed a seven-point lead, 57-50, with senior guard leading with nine points during the run.
West Virginia responded with an 8-0 run sparked by a tip-in by Okani, and capped off by the guard with a tough onehanded jumper in the lane to give the Mountaineers a 60-59 lead with two minutes remaining in the game.
Louisville reclaimed the lead on an offensive putback from senior guard Terrance Edward Jr. and Small answered with a tough drive to the basket with 49 seconds left.
Chucky Hepburn received a trip to the free throw line on a drive to the basket but went 1-2 from the free throw line to tie the game at 62 as the two traded turnovers to end regulation and send the game to overtime. Hepburn finished with a career-high 32 points.
Reyne Smith buried his fourth three of the afternoon to begin the extra period and the Cardinals captured a 65-62 lead.
Javon Small created separation and knotted the game at 67 with a three from the left wing but a 5-0 spurt by the Cardinals all but ended it for the Mountaineers as Louisville walks away with the 79-70 victory.