West Virginia Falls Short in OT to Louisville the Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals

The Mountaineers battle in their second overtime in as many days but came up short in the extra period 79-70.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) speaks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort.
Paradise Island, Bahamas – West Virgina senior guard Javon Small continued his impressive tournament play and led the team in scoring with 26-points and Amani Hansberry tied his career-high of 19 points but the Mountaineers (4-2) fell short in overtime to the Louisville Cardinals (5-1) Thursday afternoon 79-70.

West Virginia held Louisville scoreless in nearly the first five minutes of the game but only held a 4-2 advantage.

The game was tied at 12 at the 7:35 mark of the first half when West Virginia began a 13-3 run, started by guard Javon Small with a tough drive to the basket and the foul and capped off with a step back three for the 25-15 lead with 2:29 remaining in the first half.

Small gave West Virginia an 11-point advantage with his second step back three for 13 first half points but Louisville ended the half with a 7-0 run to cut the WVU lead to four as the Mountaineers took a 28-24 lead into halftime.

West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry started the scoring for the Mountaineers in the second half with a three and followed with a pair of free throws to give WVU a nine-point lead, 33-24.

Louisville started to get looks around the rim and earn trips to the free throw line and scored in spurts, but the Mountaineers would answer, receiving a straightaway three from Tucker DeVries and a tough one-handed jumper from Okani had the Mountaineers maintaining an eignt-point lead at the 13:11 mark.

The Cardinals remained relentless in the second half is continued to chip away at the WVU lead and got within one with 10-3 run.

Louisville claimed the lead on a 14-2 run and grabbed a seven-point lead, 57-50, with senior guard leading with nine points during the run.

West Virginia responded with an 8-0 run sparked by a tip-in by Okani, and capped off by the guard with a tough onehanded jumper in the lane to give the Mountaineers a 60-59 lead with two minutes remaining in the game.

Louisville reclaimed the lead on an offensive putback from senior guard Terrance Edward Jr. and Small answered with a tough drive to the basket with 49 seconds left.

Chucky Hepburn received a trip to the free throw line on a drive to the basket but went 1-2 from the free throw line to tie the game at 62 as the two traded turnovers to end regulation and send the game to overtime. Hepburn finished with a career-high 32 points.

Reyne Smith buried his fourth three of the afternoon to begin the extra period and the Cardinals captured a 65-62 lead.

Javon Small created separation and knotted the game at 67 with a three from the left wing but a 5-0 spurt by the Cardinals all but ended it for the Mountaineers as Louisville walks away with the 79-70 victory.

