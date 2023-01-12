Skip to main content

West Virginia Falls to Baylor 83-78

The West Virginia Mountaineers losing streak extends to four following tough loss to Baylor

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) dropped their fourth straight after the Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3) held on for the 83-78 win Wednesday night. Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George went for a career-high 32 points to carry the Bears to victory. 

2023-01-11
2023-01-11 (1)

Former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges scored the game's first bucket, but the Mountaineers answered on the ensuing possession when forward Tre Mitchell found a cutting Erik Stevenson open under the basket for the lay-in. 

Baylor followed scoring eight answered points before forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. drove the baseline in the middle of the lane for a contested layup to spark a 5-0 spurt to get within three 10-7 at the 12:46 mark of the first half. 

West Virginia was 0-10 from the three-point line as Baylor built its lead back up to seven. Then, after a Mountaineer bucket, Matthews buried a three from the left wing and WVU was back within two, 25-23, with 3:30 remaining in the first half. 

The Bears took a 33-27 lead into halftime led by freshman guard Keyonte Johnson's 15 first half points on 5-8 shooting from the field, including 3-5 from three. 

The Mountaineers came out of the second half hot, hitting 4-f from behind the arc but the Bears hit their first two three and were holding on to a three-point advantage. 

West Virginia grabbed its first lead at the 11:41 mark of the second half on a pair of free throws from Kedrian Johnson. Then, moments later, Seth Wilson buried a three from the top of the key to extend the Mountaineer lead to four, 57-53, with 8:31 left to play. 

Jalen Bridges tied the game at 60 with a pair of free throws with just over six minutes remaining.

Baylor would go up two before Erik Steven reclaimed the lead with a three, but the Bears went on a 7-0 run to go up six with 1:55 left in the game. 

Seth Wilson cut it to three with 18.9 seconds remaining to get within three and split a pair of free throws before Joe Toussaint drove the length of the floor to cut the deficit to two with 11 seconds on the clock. 

West Virginia had a chance to tie the game after Flagler split a pair of free throws and only trailed three but Toussaint missed on the attempt as the Bears hold on 83-78.

