West Virginia Gains Kicker from the Transfer Portal

Georgia State punter/kicker Michael Hayes committed to West Virginia University on Friday night.

The redshirt junior handled all the kicking duties last season. He was 11-14 on field goals, including hitting 5-6 from 40-49 (41, 45, 45, 47) yards and a career-long of 51 yards. Two of his three misses during the year were blocked.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes longest punt of 66 yards in 2021 but hit career-highs in punting average (42.1), fair catches (18) and punts inside the 20-yard line (17).

He's Georgia State single-game record holder for extra point attempts, hitting 8-8 against North Carolina last season.

Hayes also ranks third in Georgia State program history in punting yards (6,848), punting averaging (41.5) and field goal percentage (80%).

Hayes will battle redshirt sophomore Danny King, redshirt junior Leighton Bechdel, and redshirt freshman RJ Kocan.

