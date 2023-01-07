Skip to main content

West Virginia Gains Kicker from the Transfer Portal

West Virginia adds transfer kicker for the 2023 season

Georgia State punter/kicker Michael Hayes committed to West Virginia University on Friday night. 

The redshirt junior handled all the kicking duties last season. He was 11-14 on field goals, including hitting 5-6 from 40-49 (41, 45, 45, 47) yards and a career-long of 51 yards. Two of his three misses during the year were blocked. 

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers place kicker Michael Hayes (39) punts against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Hayes longest punt of 66 yards in 2021 but hit career-highs in punting average (42.1), fair catches (18) and punts inside the 20-yard line (17). 

He's Georgia State single-game record holder for extra point attempts, hitting 8-8 against North Carolina last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hayes also ranks third in Georgia State program history in punting yards (6,848), punting averaging (41.5) and field goal percentage (80%). 

Hayes will battle redshirt sophomore Danny King, redshirt junior Leighton Bechdel, and redshirt freshman RJ Kocan. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_18997573_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 10.58.44 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19711555_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

By Schuyler Callihan
Lanell Carr
Football

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

By Schuyler Callihan
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Joe Toussain, James Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (14)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Kansas Chalks Up a Big Win at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan