Deuce Selected in the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Draft

West Virginia Miles "Deuce" McBride becomes the 35th draft pick in program history

West Virginia University guard Miles "Deuce" McBride was selected 36th by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday night. However, the Thunder traded the pick to the New York Knicks according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Deuce led the Mountaineers in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%) last season, earning Second Team All-Big 12 and an AP All-American Honorable Mention selection.

He becomes the 35th draft pick out of West Virginia and the first Mountaineer to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jevon Carter in 2018.

Mountaineer Draft History

2018 Jevon Carter - Memphis Grizzlies / Second Round (32 overall)

2010 Da'Sean Butler - Miami Heat / Second Round (42 overall)

2010 Devin Ebanks - Los Angeles Lakers / Second Round (43 overall)

2008 Joe Alexander - Milwaukee Bucks / First Round (8 overall)

1997 Gordon Malone - Minnesota Timberwolves / Second Round (43 overall)

1987 Eric Semisch - Philadelphia 76ers / Seventh Round (154 overall)

1986 Dale Blaney - Los Angeles Lakers / Fourth Round (92 overall)

1984 Tim Kearney - Portland Trail Blazers / Third Round (65 overall)

1983 Russell Todd - Milwaukee Bucks / Sixth Round (120 overall)

1982 Phil Collins - Boston Celtics / Seventh Round (161 overall)

1981 Greg Nance - Detroit Pistons / Seventh Round (140 overall)

1980 Lowes Moore - New Jersey Nets / Third Round (52 overall)

1978 Maurice Robinson - Atlanta Hawks / Ninth Round (177 overall)

1977 Tony Robertson - Los Angeles Lakers / Fourth Round (88 overall)

1976 Stan Boskovich - Golden State Warriors / Eighth Round (140 overall)

1975 Jerome Anderson - Boston Celtics / Third Round (53 overall)

1974 Bob Hornstein - Milwaukee Bucks / Seventh Round (126 overall)

1972 Will Robinson - Houston Rockets / Fourth Round (54 overall)

1970 Larry woods - Buffalo Braves / Eighth Round (126 overall)

1968 Ron Williams - San Francisco Warriors / First Round (9 overall)

1968 Dave Reaser - San Francisco Warriors / Seventh Round (85 overall)

1967 Bob Benfield - New York Knicks / Sixth Round (60 overall)

1964 Tom Lowry - Philadelphia 76ers / 11th Round (87 overall)

1963 Rod Thorn - Baltimore Bullets / First Round (2 overall)

1963 Jim McCormick - Cincinnati Royals / Sixth Round (53 overall)

1961 Lee Patrone - Detroit Pistons / Sixth Round (49 overall)

1960 Jerry West - Los Angeles Lakers / First Round (2 overall)

1959 Bob Smith - Minneapolis Lakers / Third Round (18 overall)

1958 Lloyd Dharrar - Philadelphia Warriors / Second Round (12 overall)

1957 Rod Hundley - Cincinnati Royals / First Round (1 overall)

1956 Willie Bergines - Syracuse Nationals

1953 Jim Sottile - Rochester Royals

1952 Mark Workman - Milwaukee Hawks / First Round (1 overall)

1952 Harry Moore - Syracuse Nationals

1950 Ed Beach - Minneapolis Lakers / Fifth Round

1949 Fred Shaus - Fort Wayne Pistons / Third Round

1948 Lelan Byrd - New York Knicks

1947 Floyd Hamilton - Baltimore Bullets

