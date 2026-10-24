West Virginia Handles Glenville State in Second Exhibition

Glenville, WV - West Virginia traveled down I-79 to Glenville to take on Glenville State in its second exhibition game of the preseason schedule.

The Mountaineers controlled the stat sheet, outrebounding the Pioneers 43-21, including 18 offensive rebounds, which contributed to 31 second chance points, as WVU pounded Glenville, 103-66.

West Virginia freshman guard Miles Sadler led all scorers with 18 points, behind 46.2% shooting from the field, to go with six assists and six rebounds, while fifth year forward Brenen Lorient put in 14 points and dished four assists and freshman center Amadou Seini led the Mountaineers on the board with eight rebounds and finished with six points.

West Virginia outscored Glenville State 8-3 in the opening minutes with Sadler closing the stretch with a corner three, but Glenville State senior forward Prince Mosengo banked in a straightaway three to end the run to pull the Pioneers back within a possession.

The Mountaineers went on a 4-0 spurt to hold 12-6 lead heading into the first media timeout of the game and continued the offensive onslaught with a 21-0 run for a 29-6 advantage near the midway point of the first half.

Glenville State constructed a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 13. However, Lorient put in all six of his first half points in the final minutes and senior guard ended the half with the three to build the WVU advantage to twenty-two, 48-26.

After leading all scorers with nine first half points, Sadler produced seven points in the first eight minutes in back-and-forth action to extend the Mountaineers’ lead 68-41.

West Virginia clamped down on defense to put together a 20-3 run, with senior guard Finley Bizjack burying a three and drawing the foul for an 88-47 WVU lead, heading into the under eight-minute media timeout.

The Mountaineers cruised in the final minutes of action with the bench earning an opportunity to take the floor. Freshman guard Keone Greybear saw three minutes of action in the first half and his role increased in the second half, finishing with nine points in 14 minutes and sophomore guard MJ Freenane buried a three and ended with five points as the Mountaineers rolled 103-66.

West Virginia will wrap up its preseason slate against Wheeling at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will be streamed on ESPN+.