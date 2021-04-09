Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Headlines the Charleston Classic

Author:
Publish date:

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the West Virginia men's basketball program will participate in the Charleston Classic scheduled for November 18, 19 and 21 at TD Arena in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Eight teams enter the event. Including West Virginia, St. Bonaventure, Elon, Boise State, Clemson, Ole Miss, Marquette and Temple have entered the field. 

