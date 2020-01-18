MountaineerMaven
West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Manhattan, KS - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-2, 3-1) are in the "Little Apple" to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 0-4). 

West Virginia is 10-7 all-time versus K-State. However, they dropped the two regular-season meetings last year. 

Probable K-State Starters

Makol Mawien (Sr. F 6-9, 245) 7.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg 

Xavier Sneed (Sr. F 6-5, 220)  14.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Montavious Murphy (Fr. F 6-9, 215) 5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg  

Cartier Diarra (Jr G 6-4 190) 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg  

DaJuan Gordon (Fr G 6-4 170) 6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg  

Probable West Virginia Starters

Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 7.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.8 ppg, 9.6 rpg  

Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 10.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg  

Jermaine Haley (Sr G 6-7, 215) 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0 188) 3.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg  

