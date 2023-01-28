West Virginia Knocks off No. 15 Auburn
Morgantown, WV - West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson went for a career-high 31 points as the Mountaineers (13-8) defeated the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-5) Saturday afternoon 80-77.
The Mountaineers fed the ball down low to forward Jimmy Bell Jr. early on consecutive possessions for a couple of baby hooks to jumpstart the Mountaineers to a 10-3 run to start the game.
Mountaineer guard Erik Stevenson buried his first two attempts from behind the arc, stretching the West Virginia lead to eleven, 23-12, at the midway point of the first half.
Stevenson continued his offensive onslaught in the first half, going into the break with 18 points as West Virginia held a 45-29 lead at halftime.
Auburn scored on its opening possession of the second half and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson answered with a three. However, the Tigers outscored the Mountaineers 12-5 in the first four minutes and got back within nine, 50-41.
The Tigers cut the lead to seven but forward Jimmy Bell Jr., again, with back-to-back buckets at the post and finished the series with the basket and the foul to push the Mountaineers back up 10.
Auburn answered with a 5-0 spurt to cut the Mountaineer lead in half, but Stevenson ended the run with a three and the Mountaineers held a 66-58 lead with just over eight minutes remaining.
The Tigers continued their comeback behind the play of Johni Broome, producing all 15 of his points in the second half and got Auburn within a point but Bell answered on the following possession and Stevenson hit another three and West Virginia led 71-67 with 3:38 left to play in the game.
Auburn, again, cut the deficit to one but, again, Stevenson responded with a three and the Mountaineers back up four with two minutes remaining.
West Virginia went up six with just under a minute left in the game, but Auburn's Jaylin Williams connected with a deep three before West Virginia turned the ball over in the backcourt, giving the Tigers the ball down three with 32 seconds remaining.
The Mountaineers went 2-4 from the free throw line down the stretch, but were able to hold on for the 80-77 victory.
