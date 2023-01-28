West Virginia Knocks off No. 15 Auburn

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson went for a career-high 31 points as the Mountaineers (13-8) defeated the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-5) Saturday afternoon 80-77.

The Mountaineers fed the ball down low to forward Jimmy Bell Jr. early on consecutive possessions for a couple of baby hooks to jumpstart the Mountaineers to a 10-3 run to start the game.

Mountaineer guard Erik Stevenson buried his first two attempts from behind the arc, stretching the West Virginia lead to eleven, 23-12, at the midway point of the first half.

Stevenson continued his offensive onslaught in the first half, going into the break with 18 points as West Virginia held a 45-29 lead at halftime.

Auburn scored on its opening possession of the second half and West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson answered with a three. However, the Tigers outscored the Mountaineers 12-5 in the first four minutes and got back within nine, 50-41.

The Tigers cut the lead to seven but forward Jimmy Bell Jr., again, with back-to-back buckets at the post and finished the series with the basket and the foul to push the Mountaineers back up 10.

Auburn answered with a 5-0 spurt to cut the Mountaineer lead in half, but Stevenson ended the run with a three and the Mountaineers held a 66-58 lead with just over eight minutes remaining.

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson fist pumping the Mountaineer bench after WVU captured an early 12-5 lead. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

The Tigers continued their comeback behind the play of Johni Broome, producing all 15 of his points in the second half and got Auburn within a point but Bell answered on the following possession and Stevenson hit another three and West Virginia led 71-67 with 3:38 left to play in the game.

Auburn, again, cut the deficit to one but, again, Stevenson responded with a three and the Mountaineers back up four with two minutes remaining.

West Virginia went up six with just under a minute left in the game, but Auburn's Jaylin Williams connected with a deep three before West Virginia turned the ball over in the backcourt, giving the Tigers the ball down three with 32 seconds remaining.

The Mountaineers went 2-4 from the free throw line down the stretch, but were able to hold on for the 80-77 victory.

