MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Lands Four Seed in Latest Bracketology

Daniel Woods

In the most recent Bracketology predictions by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Bob Huggins' Mountaineers sit as the fourth seed in the Midwest Region. Lunardi's projection sets a matchup with the Bruins of Belmont. Under first-year coach Casey Alexander, Belmont is currently 8-4 and is coming off of a tournament appearance in longtime coach Rick Byrd's final season.

The current Bracketology poses some interesting postseason possibilities for West Virginia, with multiple opponents from the regular season in the Midwest Region. An upset of fifth-seeded Arizona would put together a second round matchup with Northern Iowa, an opponent that gave the Mountaineers fits, forcing a comeback for a 60-55 win in the semifinals of the Cancun Challenge. Additionally, West Virginia's opponents for this coming Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes, are Lunardi's projected number one seed in the region after a rapid rise to the top of the polls.

A major factor in West Virginia's lofty position is the most recent NCAA NET rankings, a system of ratings produced by the highest body in college athletics to replace the old RPI rankings. The quality of the Mountaineers' opponents also has to be a factor, coming in 15th ESPN's strength of record metric and both opponents from the Cancun Challenge, the previously-mentioned Northern Iowa and Wichita State, clocking into the top 25 in the NET.

As the season progresses towards conference play, it is good to see West Virginia getting some recognition after a rough 2018-19 season. However, the 2019-20 season is far from complete and there is a lot of work left to be done to achieve these projections.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Although West Virginia has found ways to win thus far, I don't believe they've played consistent enough to earn a four-seed.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Youngstown St.

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers set to square off with Penguins in final game before Christmas

Could Stedman Bailey be Hired as WVU’s Next Receivers Coach?

Schuyler Callihan

Stedman Bailey wants his chance at coaching

Top 2021 Offensive Targets and Interests

Schuyler Callihan

Check out who's on West Virginia's big board in 2021

Grier Struggles, Shows Potential in NFL Debut

Schuyler Callihan

Better days are ahead for Will Grier

West Virginia wins Florida Sunshine Classic

Quinn Burkitt

West Virginia knocks off Syracuse to win Florida Sunshine Classic

WR Coach Xavier Dye Headed to South Florida

Christopher Hall

West Virginia WR coach Xavier Dye accepts to be wide receivers coach at South Floridas

West Virginia outlasts Michigan State in Florida Sunshine Classic 63-57.

Quinn Burkitt

No. 22 West Virginia takes down No. 19 Michigan State 63-57 in Florida Sunshine Classic

No. 25 West Virginia Escapes Youngstown with a Win

Christopher Hall

The No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers pull away late in win over Youngstown State

Top In-State 2021 Offensive Lineman Gaining Major Interest West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown making strides recruiting the state of West Virginia

West Virginia "Is Not Done" Adding to the 2020 Signing Class

Jonathan Martin

One signing period down, one to go