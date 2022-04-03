Skip to main content

West Virginia Lands Transfer Guard

West Virginia adds guard through the portal

On Sunday, South Carolina transfer guard Erik Stevenson announced he is committing to playing for Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins and the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. As a sophomore he averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. 

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes a jump shot at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.

