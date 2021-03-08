West Virginia Meets Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference Tournament

West Virginia and Oklahoma State will square up for round 3 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament

The West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball team finished tied for third in the Big 12 Conference standings with an 11-6 record and will take the fourth seed in the Big 12 tournament. The Mountaineers will go up against the fifth seed Oklahoma State Cowboys in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 am and broadcasting on ESPN or ESPN2.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State split the season series 1-1, with the road team taking the wins. The two programs met this past Saturday as the Cowboys shocked the Mountaineers 85-80 with conferences leading scorer Cade Cunningham. West Virginia and Oklahoma State have never matched up in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

2021 Final Big 12 Standings (conf. record)

1. Baylor (13-2)

2. Kansas (12-6)

3. Texas (11-6)

4. West Virginia (11-6)

5. Oklahoma State (11-6)

6. Texas Tech (9-8)

7. Oklahoma (9-8)

8. TCU (5-11)

9. Kansas State (4-14)

10. Iowa State (0-18)

