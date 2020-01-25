West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3) host the Missouri Tiger (9-9) inside the WVU Coliseum at noon for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on ESPN. The all-time series is tied at two, but the Mountaineers beat the Tiger in the last meeting at the AdvoCare Invitational Championship game 83-79 after trailing by 16 with less than eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Mountaineers are coming off the dismantling of Texas on Monday night 97-59 while Mizzou lost to Texas A & M 66-64 on Tuesday.

Probable Missouri Starters

Mitchell Smith (Jr. F 6-10, 221) 4.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Reed Nikko (Sr. F 6-10, 240) 3.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Javon Pickett (So. G 6-5, 220) 7.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Dru Smith (Jr. G 6-3, 203) 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Mark Smith (Jr. G (6-5, 220) 11.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Probable WVU Starters

Emmitt Matthews Jr (So. F 6-7, 210) 7.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 10.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 9.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0, 188) 3.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg