West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Christopher Hall

SeasonSummary_Miss_12620

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3) host the Missouri Tiger (9-9) inside the WVU Coliseum at noon for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on ESPN. The all-time series is tied at two, but the Mountaineers beat the Tiger in the last meeting at the AdvoCare Invitational Championship game 83-79 after trailing by 16 with less than eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Mountaineers are coming off the dismantling of Texas on Monday night 97-59 while Mizzou lost to Texas A&M 66-64 on Tuesday. 

Probable Missouri Starters

Mitchell Smith (Jr. F 6-10, 221) 4.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Reed Nikko (Sr. F 6-10, 240) 3.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Javon Pickett (So. G 6-5, 220) 7.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Dru Smith (Jr. G 6-3, 203) 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Mark Smith (Jr. G (6-5, 220) 11.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Probable WVU Starters

Emmitt Matthews Jr (So. F 6-7, 210) 7.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 10.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 9.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0, 188) 3.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Kinda sloppy so far..

Knapper appears to be out of the doghouse and has checked into the game

Section 226 is full of recruits that Neal Brown is hosting this weekend in Morgantown

#WVU up 20-6 with 7:55 left in the first half. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Mountaineers with 7 points and Derek Culver has 7 rebounds

Osabuohien draws the charge and we go to a timeout on the floor. WVU up 14-6 with just 11:05 to go in the opening half

#WVU leads 14-6. The defense is off to a good start holding the Tigers to 2-16 shooting from the field including 0-7 from 3

11:05 1H

First media timeout of the game and #WVU leads 7-2

15:53 1H

Tshiebwe scores first, two minutes in

McCabe has gotten quicker hands on defense as of late

