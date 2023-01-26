Skip to main content

West Virginia Moves Past Texas Tech

The Mountaineers pull away from Red Raiders 76-61

Lubbock, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8, 2-7) claimed their first conference road win in nearly two years after defeating the Texas Tech Raiders (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 Wednesday night. WVU guard Joe Toussaint led all scorers with 22 points. 

2023-01-25
2023-01-25 (1)

After starting the game 1-7 from the floor, committing five turnovers and trailing 10-2 at the first media timeout, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins removed all his starters from the floor, and guard Seth Wilson buried a three close the gap 10-5 at the 14:29 mark of the first half.  

West Virginia's forward James Okonkwo (32) looks to grab the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

Point guard Joe Toussaint hit a deep three as the shot clock was winding down, then Wilson banked in his second three of the half, cutting the deficit to three, 18-15 with nine minutes remaining in the half. 

Texas Tech guard Kerwin Walton fouled WVU guard Erik Stevenson on a reach, and reacted by slamming the ball on the floor and was assessed a technical foul. Stevenson hit the pair of technicals and both free throws on the bonus to give the Mountaineers their first lead of the game 22-21 with 4:26 to play in the half. 

West Virginia claimed a five-point advantage after Stevenson drove to the basket and kicked it to forward Tre Mitchell on the left corner for a three as the Mountaineers took a 33-28 lead into halftime. 

The second half began with a flurry of whistles and Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams had seen enough, running out to midcourt in protest and picked up a technical foul in the process. Stevenson again was on the receiving end of four consecutive free throws to push the Mountaineers lead to seven, 38-31.

A 6-0 spurt got the Red Raider back within one, but Wilson banked in a straightaway three to give West Virginia put the Mountaineers back up four. 41-37, at the 14:07 mark of the first half.

Jan 25, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virgina Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) dribbles against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.

An offensive rebound by Wilson and a dish to forward James Okonkwo led to a bucket and a foul, with Okonkwo completing the three-point play and the Mountaineers led by eight with just under nine minutes to play. 

West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague delivered a two-handed slap to extend the Mountaineers lead to 10. Then, after Tech went 1-2 from the free throw line, Joe Toussaint hit a contested runner and WVU held a 65-44 advantage with four minutes remaining in the game. 

Coming into the game, the Mountaineers were shooting a Big 12 worst 64.2% from the free line during league play but 80% on the night including 7-8 down the stretch as West Virginia pulls away with a win 76-61.

