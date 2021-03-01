West Virginia Moves up in This Weeks Coaches Poll
After going 2-0 last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) moved up from tenth to fifth in the latest Coaches Poll.
West Virginia wrapped up its conference road schedule and handled TCU, 74-66, before pummeling Kansas State 65-43 at home. Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 teams suffered at least one loss last week, with Ohio State and Oklahoma suffered two losses.
The Mountaineers have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak and at 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play, firmly sit at No. 2 in the conference standings.
This week, West Virginia faces No. 3 Baylor, TCU, and No. 17 Oklahoma State all at home to finish the regular season schedule.
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. West Virginia
6. Alabama
7. Houston
8. Iowa
9. Villanova
10. Ohio State
11. Florida State
12. Creighton
13. Arkansas
14. Kansas
15. Oklahoma
16. Texas
17. Oklahoma State
18. Texas Tech
19. Virginia Tech
20 Virginia
21. San Diego State
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Purdue
24. USC
25. Oregon
