West Virginia Moves up in This Weeks Coaches Poll

West Virginia climbs into the top 5 in the latest Top 25 Coaches Poll

After going 2-0 last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) moved up from tenth to fifth in the latest Coaches Poll.

West Virginia wrapped up its conference road schedule and handled TCU, 74-66, before pummeling Kansas State 65-43 at home. Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 teams suffered at least one loss last week, with Ohio State and Oklahoma suffered two losses.

The Mountaineers have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently riding a three-game winning streak and at 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play, firmly sit at No. 2 in the conference standings.

This week, West Virginia faces No. 3 Baylor, TCU, and No. 17 Oklahoma State all at home to finish the regular season schedule.

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. West Virginia

6. Alabama

7. Houston

8. Iowa

9. Villanova

10. Ohio State

11. Florida State

12. Creighton

13. Arkansas

14. Kansas

15. Oklahoma

16. Texas

17. Oklahoma State

18. Texas Tech

19. Virginia Tech

20 Virginia

21. San Diego State

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Purdue

24. USC

25. Oregon

