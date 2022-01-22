Skip to main content

West Virginia Overwhelmed in Lubbock

West Virginia loses third straight as No. 18 Texas Tech pulls away late

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4) dropped their third straight following the 78-65 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3).

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges hit a corner three for the game's first bucket, and guard Sean McNeil followed it with a reverse layup to give the Mountaineers the early 5-1 advantage. 

The game's pace was slowed early with a plethora of whistles n the early going that lasted throughout the first half to the tune of 23 total fouls and 27 free throws. However, productivity still came from the field. 

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon put up 10 first half points after scoring six total points in the previous two games after returning from an eight-game absence due to a back injury, and Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor matched it on 3-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. 

The Red Raiders build an eight-point lead with just under three minutes remaining in the half. However, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman produced seven of his 13 first half points, and a pair of free throws from guard Kedrian Johnson tied the game at the 1:12 mark before two Tech free throws gave the Red Raiders a two-point lead at the break.

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny (3) dribbles the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech was seemingly in control of the game, pounding the Mountaineers on the offensive glass and back-to-back offensive put back, extended the lead to six in the first media timeout of the second half. 

Defenses continued to clamp down, and points came at a premium, but West Virginia was able to scrap and tie the game at 48 after a three from freshman guard Kobe Johnson. However, the Mountaineers were held scoreless for three minutes, and Texas Tech pushed the lead back up to five. 

Unforced turnovers plagued the Mountaineers in the second half, committing nine as Texas Tech constructed a nine-point lead with 3:16 to play. 

West Virginia continued to battle down the stretch, getting within a couple of possessions, but the Red Raiders proved to be too much and prevailed  78-65.

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Clarence Nadolny (3) dribbles the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
