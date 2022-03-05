West Virginia Snaps Skid on Senior Day

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) finally got back in the win column in the season finale over the TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10) 70-64 Saturday afternoon. WVU senior guard Taz Sherman led all scorers with 25 points while guard Malik Curry and forward Jalen Bridges put in 10 points apiece.

West Virginia's offense was efficient early, grabbing an early eight-point advantage with Sherman providing the momentum with back-to-back buckets, and hit his second three to put the Mountaineers up 10, 19-9 at the 11:51 mark. Moments later, senior guard, Malik Curry drove drown the lane and finished a tough layup to push the to 11.

TCU began chipping away at West Virginia's lead before going on a 10-2 run to get within two with just under three minutes remaining in the half but Sherman pushed the lead to five moments later and took a 39-33 lead into halftime. Sherman had 13 points at the break.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives down the lane during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

After Sherman started the second half with a jumper but TCU went on a 7-0 spurt to get within one. Guard Sean McNeil and Sherman pushed the lead back to seven.

The Horned Frogs again answered and grabbed their first lead midway through the second half 55-51.

Defenses tightened down and TCU was able to hold on to a two-possession lead until about four minutes remaining after another tough driving lay-in by Curry tied the game at 59.

Both teams went scoreless after trading free throws and Sherman broke the tie on a pair from the charity stripe, and Sherman extended it to four with a floater with a minute remaining in the game.

The Mountaineers sealed the win from the free throw line and took down TCU 70-64.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly