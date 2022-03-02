West Virginia Stumbles in Norman

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) dropped its seventh straight game following the 72-59 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11) Tuesday night. Both Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves and West Virginia guard Malik Curry scored a game-high 17 points.

West Virginia grabbed an early 10-6 edge but went without a field goal for over 10 minutes as Oklahoma built a 14-point lead before Isaiah Cottrell made a three from the top of the key with four minutes at the 4:03 mark of the first.

Despite shooting 22.2% (8-36) from the field, the Mountaineers were able to remain within striking distance, forcing 10 first half turnovers, holding the Sooners scoreless in the final 4:23 of the half and outscored the Sooners 10-0, cutting the deficit to four 28-24 at the break.

The Mountaineers went to forward Pauly Paulicap coming out of halftime for the contested lay-in, quickly getting WVU within two.

Oklahoma was able to maintain a double possession advantage behind the play of Tanner Groves 15 second half points and a 13-2 run in the with two minutes remaining to put the Mountaineers away 72-59.

