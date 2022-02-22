Skip to main content

West Virginia Suffers Fourth Consecutive Loss

West Virginia falls to TCU 77-67

Ft. Worth, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) dropped its fourth straight game Monday night 77-67 to the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7). West Virginia shot 54.8% in the first half and West Virginia guard Taz Sherman scored 17 first half points but trailed by one at the break. Then, the Mountaineers shot just 34.6% in the second half as the Horned Frogs pulled away with the 10-point win. 

GameSummaryBB_2-21-22

TCU grabbed the early 6-2 edge on three consecutive layups before West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell buried a three from the right wing to cut the deficit to one. 

West Virginia got out to its best offensive performance to the season shooting 11-13 from the field, including 3-4 from three-point range, getting most it the production from forward Jalen Bridges, scoring seven apiece. However, the Horned Frogs kept pace and was holding on to a one-point advantage 28-27, with four TCU second chance points being the difference. 

The Horned Frogs constructed an 11-2 run behind six points from team-leading scorer Mike Miles Jr as TCU pulled ahead 36-29. A Chuck O'Bannon three-pointer gave the Horned Frogs an 11-point lead with 4:24 remaining in the half until Taz Sherman hit three consecutive three to end the half to get the Mountaineers back within one 43-42. The final three gave Sherman 17 first half points, and with that, he hit 1,000 career points. 

Read More

TCU outscored West Virginia 9-2 in the opening three minutes of the second half before Isaiah Cottrell dunked the ball to close the gap back to six, 56-46.

The pace of the game slowed from the first half. West Virginia scored just nine points in the first 10 minutes of second half action, shooting a mere 4-13 from the field. However, five TCU turnovers kept the Mountaineers within striking distance, and a driving layup by Seth Wilson cut the deficit to five with 7:22 to play. 

West Virginia's shooting remained cold and as a result, TCU built a 13-point lead with 3:50 to play. The Mountaineers shot just 34.6 in the second half and was outrebounded 42-24 for the game as TCU keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive with the 77-67 win. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Feb 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) looks to pass with TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) defending during overtime at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Suffers Fourth Consecutive Loss

By Christopher Hall
18 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit:
Basketball

Sherman Hits 1,000 Career Points

By Christopher Hall
1 hour ago
Aug 31, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver TJ Simmons (1) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Simmons Signs with CFL Team

By Christopher Hall
1 hour ago
USATSI_17642067_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
2 hours ago
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Outlasts West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
3 hours ago
Daryl Porter Jr.
Football

Former WVU CB Daryl Porter Jr. to Choose Between Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan
4 hours ago
Jul 23, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; The Big 12 logo is projected on a wall during Big 12 Media Day at the Westin Galleria.
Baseball

Wetherholt Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago
Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets A Pesky TCU Squad

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago