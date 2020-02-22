West Virginia, TCU Game Thread

West Virginia (19-7, 7-6) travels to Ft. Worth, TX to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8) at 2:00 pm on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers won the first meeting in an 81-49 drubbing in Morgantown on January 14th. Derek Culver led West Virginia with 17 points and 11 rebounds along with Oscar Tshiebwe, Deuce McBride and Jermaine Haley reaching double figures with 11 points apiece.

TCU is just 2-9 in their last 11 games while West Virginia is searching for its first road win (Oklahoma State) since January 6th.

Probable Starters (Based on Previous Game)

TCU

Desmond Bane (Sr. G 6-6, 215) 15.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg

RJ Nembhard (So. G 6-5, 195) 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Kevin Samuel (So. C 6-11, 250) 10.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Jaire Grayer (Sr. G 6-5, 210) 7.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

PJ Fuller (Fr. G 6-4, 175) 5.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg

West Virginia

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg

Miles McBride (Fr. G 6-2, 196) 9.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7 215) 9.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Taz Sherman (Jr. G 6-4, 185) 4.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Big 12 Standings