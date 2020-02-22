West Virginia, TCU Game Thread
West Virginia (19-7, 7-6) travels to Ft. Worth, TX to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8) at 2:00 pm on ESPNU.
The Mountaineers won the first meeting in an 81-49 drubbing in Morgantown on January 14th. Derek Culver led West Virginia with 17 points and 11 rebounds along with Oscar Tshiebwe, Deuce McBride and Jermaine Haley reaching double figures with 11 points apiece.
TCU is just 2-9 in their last 11 games while West Virginia is searching for its first road win (Oklahoma State) since January 6th.
Probable Starters (Based on Previous Game)
TCU
Desmond Bane (Sr. G 6-6, 215) 15.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg
RJ Nembhard (So. G 6-5, 195) 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Kevin Samuel (So. C 6-11, 250) 10.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Jaire Grayer (Sr. G 6-5, 210) 7.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
PJ Fuller (Fr. G 6-4, 175) 5.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg
West Virginia
Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg
Miles McBride (Fr. G 6-2, 196) 9.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7 215) 9.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Taz Sherman (Jr. G 6-4, 185) 4.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Big 12 Standings
Conference
Overall
Games Back
Baylor
13-0
24-1
-
Kansas
12-1
23-3
1
Texas Tech
8-5
17-9
5
West Virginia
7-6
19-7
6
Oklahoma
6-7
16-10
7
TCU
5-8
14-12
8
Texas
5-8
15-11
8
Iowa State
4-9
11-15
9
Oklahoma State
3-10
13-13
10
Kansas State
2-11
9-17
11