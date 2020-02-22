MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

West Virginia, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall

SeasonSummary_2020_MBB_atTCU

West Virginia (19-7, 7-6) travels to Ft. Worth, TX to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8) at 2:00 pm on ESPNU. 

The Mountaineers won the first meeting in an 81-49 drubbing in Morgantown on January 14th. Derek Culver led West Virginia with 17 points and 11 rebounds along with Oscar Tshiebwe, Deuce McBride and Jermaine Haley reaching double figures with 11 points apiece. 

TCU is just 2-9 in their last 11 games while West Virginia is searching for its first road win (Oklahoma State) since January 6th. 

Probable Starters (Based on Previous Game)

TCU

Desmond Bane (Sr. G 6-6, 215) 15.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg  

RJ Nembhard (So. G 6-5, 195) 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg  

Kevin Samuel (So. C 6-11, 250) 10.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg 

Jaire Grayer (Sr. G 6-5, 210) 7.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg  

PJ Fuller (Fr. G 6-4, 175) 5.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg  

West Virginia

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg  

Miles McBride (Fr. G 6-2, 196) 9.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg  

Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7 215) 9.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg  

Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg  

Taz Sherman (Jr. G 6-4, 185) 4.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg  

Big 12 Standings

Conference
Overall
Games Back

Baylor

13-0

24-1

-

Kansas

12-1

23-3

1

Texas Tech

8-5

17-9

5

West Virginia

7-6

19-7

6

Oklahoma

6-7

16-10

7

TCU

5-8

14-12

8

Texas 

5-8

15-11

8

Iowa State

4-9

11-15

9

Oklahoma State

3-10

13-13

10

Kansas State

2-11

9-17

11

Comments (28)
No. 1-28
QuinnBurkitt
QuinnBurkitt

Not sure if that's what McCabe was going for but he drains the two pointer bucket to extend the lead to 29-21.

Halk35
Halk35

Love seeing Haley aggressive to the basket.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

McCabe with the “lob” of the century.

Halk35
Halk35

SHOT OF THE YEAR, or should I say pass of the year from McCabe

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

McCabe with his back turned to everythint happening... smh

Halk35
Halk35

Like the commentator just mentioned, WVU is a completely different team when they are hitting jumpers. Hence, the importance and need for the Mountaineers to consistently knock down shots.

Halk35
Halk35

Taz is 3/4 from the floor with seven points

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Taz hits a three as #WVU goes up 10 and Dixon wants to talk things over.

7:57 1H | 25-15 #WVU

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Feed him the rock, man.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

TAZ

Halk35
Halk35

Honestly, very refreshing to see Sherman with confidence to take and knock those shots down.

QuinnBurkitt
QuinnBurkitt

Taz is going to be a beast down the stretch and he even further proves it on that three.

Halk35
Halk35

Taz Sherman loves the difficult shots. He is never fazed. Money!

Halk35
Halk35

He is having a big one, so far.

QuinnBurkitt
QuinnBurkitt

Culver's going to have to have a big day if the Mountaineers want to come out on top.

Halk35
Halk35

TCU hasn't made a field goal in the last four minutes, WVU is on an excellent run!

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

#WVU playing aggressive on both ends of the floor and lead 20-15.

10:07 1H

Halk35
Halk35

It's very nice to see Culver back to form

Halk35
Halk35

Culver leads everyone right now on the 'Eeers with 8 points.

Halk35
Halk35

Nice run for the Mountaineers.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

KEEP. IT. GOING.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Emmitt Matthews. No shame. I love it.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

WVU gave up four layups in the first five minutes and trail 11-8

14:43 1H

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Culver being tough is always welcome

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Soft start. Again. Better start finishing shots. Broken-est broken record.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

WVU 72 - TCU 64

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

West Virginia wins today 68-60

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

West Virginia needs to do what they do best, play defense for 40 minutes and control the glass. Also take care of the ball and they'll get the W

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Looks to end Skid Against an Up and Coming Oklahoma State Team

West Virginia looks to get back in the win column against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over TCU

What will it take for the Mountaineers to win in Forth Worth on Saturday?

John Pentol

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Starts the First of a Two-Game Road Trip with TCU

West Virginia is looking for their first road win in over a month as they travel to TCU

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

An In-Depth Look at the Hiring of Dontae Wright

The Mountaineer football program made a splash on Tuesday after hiring a new outside linebackers coach.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Isaiah Cottrell Will Add to a Stacked WVU Frontcourt in 2020-21

The third national letter of intent signing for Bob Huggins 2020 class is a big one

Quinn Burkitt

by

Ryguy3

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Despite Win, West Virginia Falls in Latest Projection

An updated look at the Mountaineers tournament projection

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

West Virginia Knocks Off Kennesaw State

West Virginia wins game one of the Brittains Resort Invitational over Kennesaw State 7-1

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Makes Late Watch List for Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins makes the late watch list for Naismith Coach of the Year

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

The Gems, Busts and More From the WVU 2015 Signing Class

A look back at the 2015 class

Daniel Woods

by

Halk35

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Join the discussion and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2