West Virginia, Texas Game Thread

The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-8, 7-7) face the Texas Longhorns (16-11, 6-8) Monday at 7:00 pm on ESPNU.

West Virginia is coming off a road 67-60 overtime loss to TCU while Texas returns to Austin after beating Kansas State 70-59 in Manhattan.

West Virginia is 9-11 all-time versus Texas and 2-5 against the Longhorns in Austin.

Probable Starters (Based on the previous game)

Texas

5 Royce Hamm Jr. (Jr. F 6-8, 240) 2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

22 Kai Jones (Fr. F 6-11, 212) 3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

1 Andrew Jones (So. G 6-4, 185) 10.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

2 Matt Coleman III (Jr. G 6-2, 185) 12.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg

3 Courtney Ramey (So. G 6-3, 185) 11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

West Virginia

11 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg

34 Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg

12 Taz Sherman (Jr. G 6-4, 185) 5.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg

10 Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

4 Miles McBride (Fr. G 6-2, 196) 9.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Give us your thoughts and predictions below!