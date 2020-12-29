Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

West Virginia Welcomes Northeastern for the Final Game of 2020

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Northeastern Huskies to wrap up 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) host the Northeastern Huskies (1-4) Tuesday night at 7:00 EST on ESPN+.

SeasonSummary_2020_BB_12_27_2020

Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker (So. 6’0”, 162-lbs) averages a team-leading 17.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

Their point guard is terrific, and I think everything starts and stops with him,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, later adding, “He’s good. He’s really good with the ball screen stuff, he splits it, he drags it out. I mean, he does a lot of really good things. He shoots really well from behind the screen.”

Jahmyl Telfort (6’7”, 220-lbs) is having a hot start to his freshman season hitting 10-14 from behind the arc and averaging 13.8 ppg while guard Shaquille Walters (Jr. 6’6”, 190-lbs) leads the team in rebounds at 7.2 per game and puts up 9.2 ppg.

“They do a good job on-ball screen series which is good for us to be able to spend time and work on,” said Huggins. “They’ve got a bunch of people who can make shots. I mean, they went to Georgia, they had Georgia down double digits at halftime, and Georgia came back and played well in the second half, but they spread you, they spread you because they can make shots. Everybody they put on the floor is capable of making shots.”

The only meeting between the two programs was back in 2004 at the WVU Coliseum. Northeastern shocked the Mountaineers 91-84, led by Morgantown, WV native, and then head coach Ron Everhart, who is currently an assistant head coach under Bob Huggins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Dec 22, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

West Virginia Welcomes Northeastern for the Final Game of 2020

USATSI_15259577_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Northeastern

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Highly Sought After 2022 Wide Receiver

Brown-Neal
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Liberty Bowl, Scottie Young's Impact + MORE

07-Huggins-Bob
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Northeastern

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Tykee Smith Earns Third Team AP All-American

USATSI_14152232_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Falls in Latest Coaches Poll

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills Earns AP First Team All-American

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released