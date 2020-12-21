Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
West Virginia's Game Against Buffalo Canceled

The West Virginia Mountaineers next home game versus the Buffalo Bulls is canceled
The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced the West Virginia Mountaineer men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, December 29th against the Buffalo Bulls has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Buffalo program.

The Mountaineers have been able to fill cancelations twice so far this season, replacing Youngstown State with No. 1 Gonzaga and North Texas filled in for Robert Morris. However, no replacement game has been announced for Buffalo. 

