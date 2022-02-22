West Virginia's Loss Overshadows Taz's Historic Night

Skip to main content
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman became the 55th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points on Monday night. 

Heading into the game, the senior needed 17 points to accomplish the mark, and he hit it in the first 18 minutes of action, fittingly hitting the mark with three consecutive threes and finishing with 17 first half points. 

However, West Virginia trailed by one despite shooting 54.8% in the first half, including hitting 10 of their 12 shots. The Mountaineers went cold from the field in the second half, suffering their fourth consecutive loss, while Sherman ended his night with 23 points in the 77-66 loss to TCU. 

Naturally, Sherman was frustrated with the loss and was not interested in eclipsing the 1,000 point mark. 

"I knew I was close, but that's not really on my mind," he said. "What's on my mind is winning. I don't care if I was close to 1,000 or 2,000. I just need to win – we need to win."

Read More

"No one likes losing," Sherman later commented. "I don't think anyone on my team has been on a losing streak like this except probably like one person. I've never lost like this personally. It's difficult because you don't only want to win for yourself, you know? You want to win for your team, you want to win for the coaches and staff, you want to win for everybody rooting for you, you want to win for your family, and then, you have people watching you hoping that we're going to do better, and we aren't."

Sherman and the Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday night as they travel from Ft. Worth, TX to Ames, Iowa to meet the Iowa State Cyclones at 7:00, and will be televised on ESPNU.

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
