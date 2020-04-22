West Virginia's Opponent for the Big East-Big 12 Battle is Set

Morgantown, WV - Although there are no dates at this time, the field for the Big East - Big 12 Battle has been completed and the West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to the nation's capital to take on former Big East Rival the Georgetown Hoyas per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The Hoyas won both the first and last meetings between the two programs. The first matchup dates back to 1975 in a one-point loss for the Mountaineers during the second round of the Eastern College Athletic Conference and Georgetown took the last meeting in the first round 2014 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) 77-65.

West Virginia's first Big East Conference game came in an 86-83 loss to the sixth-ranked Hoyas on December 2nd, 1995 as Georgetown took the first five meetings inside the Big East on their way to an 18-11 all-time series record over the Mountaineers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly