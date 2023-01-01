What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas State

Turnover issues

"We've had numerous conversations about how we excessively turn the ball over and do some stupid things. We did some stupid things today which turned the game around."

The difference in the second half

"To tell the honest to God's truth, we did some really, really stupid things that enabled them to cut the lead to get back in the game to make it a situation where they were a couple possessions from tying the score or taking the lead, whatever. I don't know how you can consistently miss one-footers, which we did. I don't know how you can consistently miss free throws when they're asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100. Make 100. Which obviously, they've cheated on. It catches up with you man. I think in any walk of life, the more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back to bite you in the ass."

Mo Wague's performance off the bench

"What's your definition of productive? He's 3/4 from the field. He was 4/10 from the foul line. He had ten rebounds and three turnovers and I think he had more than that. That's not very productive. I mean, he's a young guy who's learning. We got a bunch of other guys who should know better."

Rebounding well in the first half

"It really wouldn't have mattered if we would've or if we wouldn't have. If we rebounded it and they fouled us, we weren't making free throws anyways. The game is about seizing opportunities. We didn't seize any opportunities. We didn't score in transition. We certainly didn't make free throws. How many one-footers you think we missed? How do you miss a one-footer? I don't understand. I don't understand how you can say you love the game and not embrace the game. I don't understand how you can say you love the game and everything that comes out is it's more about you than it is about the game. It makes no sense."

What the team needs to do better before Monday

"Winning. It started at Stony Brook. We played Stony Brook and won by 11? We're supposed to win by 40. That's not a knock on them. That's a knock on us. It started there."

