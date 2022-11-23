WVU Accepts Invite to Fort Myers Tip-Off

The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November.

SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, which will take place Nov. 20-22. All games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla. Matchups, game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the Tournament, which sold out last year, is by purchasing an official fan travel package. Travel packages for the 2023 Tournament will go on sale this spring, but fans can immediately register to receive information and email alerts from the Tournament regarding travel package availability. Details and registration information can be found at www.fortmyerstipoff.com/travel. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, will go on sale next fall.

“The four teams taking part in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off are historically strong programs that reinforce the premier status of this event in the eyes of the college basketball community,” said Mark Starsiak, tournament director and vice president at Intersport. “Between national championship contenders, recent Final Four participants, coaching veterans and passionate fan bases, these teams will create a very special environment. We can’t wait to host these programs in Lee County and Southwest Florida.”

The four programs of the 2023 Beach Division have combined for 82 conference regular season or tournament championships and 92 NCAA Tournament appearances. Wisconsin and Virginia have each appeared in the Final Four within the last decade and the Cavaliers claimed the 2019 NCAA Championship.

The four head coaches that will bring their teams to Southwest Florida in 2023 boast incredible resumes that make them among the most respected and successful in college basketball. Bob Huggins, now in his 16th season as West Virginia head coach and 41st overall, is a newly minted Naismith Hall of Famer and ranks among the NCAA all-time coaching leaders. Tony Bennett led Virginia to a national title in 2019 and is in his 14th season leading the Cavaliers. Greg Gard, the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year and Naismith National Coach of the Year finalist in 2022, has guided Wisconsin to Big Ten regular-season titles in two of the last three seasons. Finally, Rob Lanier is in his first year at the helm for SMU after three years as the head coach at Georgia State and arrives in Dallas with over 30 years as a collegiate coaching experience at Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Virginia, among others.

Now in its fifth year, the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off has become one of the top early-season events in the country and a fixture in the Southwest Florida sports calendar. The tournament, which has hosted several Final Four-caliber programs in its first four seasons including Gonzaga, Kansas, Auburn, Loyola (Chicago), Florida and Ohio State, will welcome four power conference programs to the Beach Division for the third straight year (Georgia Tech, Marquette, Mississippi State and Utah in 2022; Florida, Ohio State, Cal and Seton Hall in 2021).

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off will once again include a second, four-team Palms Division field. Those four participating programs will be announced in the coming months.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly