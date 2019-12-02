Mountaineer
Culver Carries West Virginia Past Rhode Island

Michael Gresko

West Virginia won its seventh-consecutive game to start the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-0) defeated the University of Rhode Island (5-3) behind Derek Culver's career-high 25 point performance.

Culver started the game on the bench in place of Gabe Osabuohien to match up better with a guard-dominant Rhode Island team.

"Don't let Huggs hear this, but I like coming off the bench because it gives me a feel of the game. I watch the offense and see what works and what doesn't work. I get to see their (Rhode Island) strengths and weaknesses and they haven't seen me yet." explained Culver. "I can capitalize off their weaknesses as soon as I get in. It kind of gives me a little feather in my cap, but you know, I'd rather start."

Culver recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds to go with his 25 points. He also had a steal, tipped a couple of passes and altered many of the opposition's shots.

Culver finished 7-of-7 from the free-throw line on Sunday. He is shooting 82% at the line so far this season compared to 58% during his freshman campaign.

His left hook was impossible to stop for the smaller defenders that he had covering him. Culver also beat double teams to score throughout the contest. He shot 9-17 from the field and drew six fouls on the Rams.

Coach Huggins has mentioned the maturity of Culver and how he had grown since coming to Morgantown last year. Culver talked about how he tries to be somewhat of a role model for freshman Oscar Tshiebwe. 

"I'm trying to show him the ropes, like how I wish somebody would've kind have helped me last year. I got thrown into the fire."

After Tshiebwe struggled in the first half, Culver was there to help in the locker room at halftime. "I told him to relax, everything is going to come. Look at you, you're 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, you're a freak of nature."

West Virginia is back in action against St. Johns this Saturday at noon on FS1.

