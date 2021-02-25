Cyclones Pull Away To Beat No. 18 Mountaineers 85-68

It’s not very often that West Virginia gets outplayed offensively, but the sharpshooting Cyclones managed to do just that.

Ashley Joens scored 20 points for Iowa State, Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott added 18 points apiece and the Cyclones beat the Mountaineers 85-68 on Wednesday night.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting and Kirsten “KK” Deans added 14 points and 7 assists for West Virginia.

The Cyclones (15-9, Big 12 ) used what they’ve been best at all season, the three-point shot. Every starter made at least one shot from beyond the arc, and they finished 13 of 27 as a team.

Kristin Scott helped the Cyclones break a tie at 30 and grabbed some breathing room in the second quarter. Scott sunk a layup, a free throw, and a three-pointer during a 12-3 run that put Iowa State up 42-33 with 2:55 remaining in the half.

West Virginia (17-4, Big 12 11-4) struggled to have an answer to the barrage of three’s from the Cyclones. But the Mountaineers were down a key player in Madisen Smith, and Kari Niblack seemed to struggle to get down the floor before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers tried to mount something early in the third when Martinez sunk a layup, and Niblack netted a layup and a free throw to bring them back within five at 48-43.

But that’s as close as the Mountaineers would get the rest of the game. Iowa State drilled four more threes in the third, including Donarski’s three that put them up 66-47 with 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Cyclones continued to extend their lead in the fourth and went ahead by as many as 22 to seal the upset victory over the Mountaineers.

It was the first time this season West Virginia has allowed an opponent to score at least 80 points.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday, February 27th against Kansas at 2:00 p.m.

