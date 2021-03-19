2021 March Madness: Matt Thornsbury's Bracket

Coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia finally landed a heck of a draw in the tournament. Will the Mountaineers take advantage of it for a deep March Madness run? Let's take a look at my predictions, along with how I think the rest of the bracket will play out.

The Mountaineers have certainly had their ups and downs this year, but still managed to put together an impressive season in arguably the nations top conference in basketball.

We've been able to gather a lot of different perspectives on West Virginia and how they've played against top-tier teams.

They almost managed to hand Gonzaga their only loss of the season, they won five top 25 matchups and their nine losses have come to some real quality teams. (You can argue Florida, but they're now a 7 seed in the tournament)

This West Virginia team has already fought through some adversity. They recreated themselves during midseason, and most analysts and experts will agree they've become a better team.

Now, what team will show up for March Madness? The offensive powerhouse we witnessed against Baylor? The struggling defensive team we had to watch give up three-point shots at will? Or will we see a highly improved team with that offensive firepower coupled with stout defense?

I really believe in these guys and I think they have made the decision to put their nose to the grindstone and make a run.

Here are my predictions followed by an analysis of the Midwest region:

The Mountaineers have to make sure they stay sharp in the first round against a hot Morehead State. This is a team that had one loss in their last 17 games to end the season.

Granted, they also lost to Ohio State by 33 points and Richmond, a team West Virginia defeated 87-71 back in December. Nonetheless, I think they handle business accordingly and move on against a tough SDSU squad.

In the Midwest region, I have Illinois and Georgia Tech winning their first round games, as well as, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Houston.

After this you may think I have one head scratcher...but hear me out. I predict that Clemson will take out the Cougars in the second round.

I just don't think Houston is all they've been hyped up to be this season, regardless if they only have three losses. Those losses came from Wichita State, East Carolina and Tulsa...and I think they lucked out against Texas Tech early in the year.

The Mountaineers will have their hands full against a defensively sound SDSU team. The highest point total anyone has been able to muster against the Aztecs is 71 points. They've allowed 60.6 ppg this season.

Then, I have an angry Oklahoma State group knocking off the Vols, followed by the No. 1 seed Illinois cruising by Georgia Tech.

West Virginia will then find themselves up against Clemson in the Sweet 16, but if the team shows up that I'm expecting, I don't see them being sent home by the Tigers.

This is where I see the end of the road for Oklahoma State. Illinois showed me they meant business winning the Big 10 title.

This sets us up for an exciting Elite 8 matchup.

I always pick the Mountaineers to go all the way, but that is the old gold and blue coming out of me. I just have a tough time penciling in West Virginia over the Fighting Illini because they've let me down so many times in big games...please prove me wrong, fellas.

From there, I locked in Ohio State pulling it out over the Fighting Illini and heading into the title game against the undefeated Zags.

Sweet 16: Gonzaga vs Creighton

Iowa vs USC

Illinois vs Oklahoma St.

West Virginia vs Clemson

Baylor vs Purdue

Ohio St. vs Arkansas

Michigan vs Florida St.

Alabama vs Texas

Elite 8: Gonzaga vs Iowa

Illinois vs West Virginia

Baylor vs Ohio St.

Michigan vs Alabama

Final 4: Gonzaga vs Michigan

Illinois vs Ohio St.

2021 Championship: Gonzaga vs Ohio St.

Champion: Ohio St.

