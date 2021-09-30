September 30, 2021
Publish date:

WVU Basketball Schedule Finalized

West Virginia begins the regular season November 9th versus Oakland on ESPN+
Author:

On Thursday, West Virginia University in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference have announced time and television for the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season. 

2021-22 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 9 Oakland ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 Pitt ESPNU 8:30 p.m.            

Nov. 18  vs. Elon % ESPN2 Charleston  9:00 p.m.

Nov. 19  vs. Ole Miss or Marquette % Charleston, S.C. ESPN/2/U 7/9:00 p.m.

Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $  Charleston, S.C.  ESPN/2/U TBD

Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 30 Bellarmine Big 12 ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 Radford ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 8 Connecticut ^  7:00 p.m.

Dec. 12 Kent State ESPN2/U 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 18 @. UAB TBA 5:00 p.m.

Dec. 22 Youngstown State ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 1 @ Texas * ESPNU Noon

Jan. 3 @ TCU * ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 8 Kansas State * ESPN+  2:00 p.m.

Jan. 11  Oklahoma State *  ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 15  @ Kansas *  CBS 1:30/2 p.m.

Jan. 18 Baylor * ESPN/2  7:00 p.m.

Jan. 22 @ Texas Tech * ESPN/2/U Noon

Jan. 26 Oklahoma * ESPN2  8:00 p.m.

Jan. 29 @ Arkansas # ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 31 @ Baylor * ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 5 Texas Tech * ESPN2 Noon/2 p.m.

Feb. 8 Iowa State * ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 12 @ Oklahoma State * ESPN/2  2:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 @ Kansas State * ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 19 Kansas * ESPN 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Iowa State * ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 26 Texas * ESPN/2 Noon/2/4 p.m.

Mar. 1 @ Oklahoma * ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 5 TCU * ESPN+ 2:00 p.m.

Mar. 9-12  Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/2/U TBD

 % Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

$ vs. St. Bonaventure, Temple, Boise State or Clemson, Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

^ Big East-Big 12 Battle

# Big 12/SEC Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

- ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE FOR TELEVISION

- All Times Eastern

