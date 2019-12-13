Tshiebwe Dominant in 84-53 Win

West Virginia (8-1) returned home, following their first loss of the season, to host Austin Peay (4-5). Oscar Tshiebwe had another dominant outing in a 84-53 win over the Governors.

Tshiebwe needed just 22 minutes of action to record his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman shot 6-9 from the field, but was just 2-6 at the free throw line.

"Double-doubles are easy to get when you work harder than everyone else." Tshiebwe answered when asked if he works to finish with the feat each game.

Tshiebwe only had two points and three rebounds at the half. He made it a point to come out and be more aggressive in the second stanza.

"The second half, I wanted to go faster and stronger. That's why I came out hard, to win the game."

Tshiebwe continued to talk about the energy he tries to bring to the game, and how staying positive in his own mind helps him play better.

"I always got a lot of energy. When I dunk the ball, it gives me more motivation to just go crazy and run a lot. The guys that are guarding me get tired, then I can run them over."

Coach Huggins even spoke on Tshiebwe's ability to get up and down the floor so quickly for someone his size. "He probably runs better than any other guy his size in the country."

Tshiebwe also mentioned that Coach Huggins told him at halftime to start getting up and down more in the second half.

"Coach told me that if I run the floor then I will get easy buckets and easy rebounds."

The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday when they host Nicholls State (6-4).

The last game of 2019 will be in Cleveland against potentially the top-ranked team in the country in Ohio State.

When asked if West Virginia was preparing for the date against the Buckeyes, Tshiebwe responded with, "We are preparing for them. We have a lot of stuff to do, but by the time we play them I think we will be ready to go."