LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

The Mountaineers look to start a tournament run.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 3 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (18-9) will take on the No. 14 seed Morehead State Eagles (23-7) in the Round of 64 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

West Virginia comes into this game having won 20 out of their last 32 NCAA Tournament games. The Mountaineers have reached the Sweet Sixteen in eight of their last 12 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Morehead State won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, and they have won 19 of their last 20 games.

West Virginia leads the all-time series with Morehead State 3-0.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Indiana

Tipoff: approx. 9:50 p.m. EST

TV: truTV

Stream: March Madness Live, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

For full coverage of tonight's game, please follow us below!

Starting Five for WVU:

