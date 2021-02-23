LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 10 West Virginia vs. TCU

Keep it here for updates of today's West Virginia men's basketball game.

Tuesday night's matchup featuring West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12) and TCU (11-9, 4-7 Big 12) will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TCU is coming off a 62-54 loss to Kansas State, while West Virginia will look to build on an 84-82 win at Texas. The Mountaineers trailed by 19 points in the second half against Texas, before storming back and surviving last-second shots by the Longhorns. It was the second time this season West Virginia had overcome a 19-point deficit.

West Virginia has now won six out of their last seven Big 12 games. The only loss during this stretch came when the Mountaineers fell 91-90 in double overtime against Oklahoma. Last year, West Virginia and TCU split the season series, with the home team winning each contest.

No. 10 West Virginia vs. TCU

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena; Fort Worth, Texas

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Starting Five for WVU: Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sean McNeil

