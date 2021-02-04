WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

No. 21 West Virginia extends their winning streak to nine games and move on to 14-2 (8-2 Big 12) after defeating the Cyclones 65-56 Wednesday night in Morgantown.

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media following the team's victory. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will head to Austin for matchup against Texas at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

