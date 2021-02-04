Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

WVU Women's Basketball head coach Mike Carey breaks down Wednesday's victory over Iowa State.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

No. 21 West Virginia extends their winning streak to nine games and move on to 14-2 (8-2 Big 12) after defeating the Cyclones 65-56 Wednesday night in Morgantown.

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey met with the media following the team's victory. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will head to Austin for matchup against Texas at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU

WVU Women's Basketball
Basketball

West Virginia Beats Cyclones 65-56 for 9th Straight Win

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.29.53 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Madisen Smith Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.18.45 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) dunks over Iowa State forward Solomon Young to put the Mountaineers up 59-46 with just over 12 minutes to play in the game.
Basketball

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Bounces Back in Win Over Iowa State

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

USATSI_11874514_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: WVU to Hire ShaDon Brown as Co-Defensive Coordinator

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 15: Coaches

Zach Frazier
Football

The West Virginia Offensive Line is Still in Good Shape Despite Departures