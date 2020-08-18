WVU Extends Offer to former Ole Miss Forward

West Virginia University Mountaineer basketball coaching staff has extended an offer to former University of Mississippi forward Carlos Curry (6-11, 240-lbs).

The Albany, Georgia native entered the transfer portal in late March after spending two seasons with the Rebels. Curry redshirted his first season, and then in year two, he appeared in 17 games averaging 4.6 minutes, 0.7 points, and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson (11) and Mississippi Rebels forward Carlos Curry (10) fight for the ball during the second half at Exactech Arena. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of high school, Curry was a three-star recruit and a top 20 prospect in the state of Georgia. He averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks per game his senior season to earn all-state honorable mention accolades by Sandy's Spiel. Curry was also named to the GHSA Region 1-3A Second Team and first-team all-area honoree and defensive player of the year while leading his team to the state playoffs.

Curry has also received offers from Old Dominion, Akron, Southern Utah, and East Tennessee State.

