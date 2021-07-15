Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Faces Elon in the Charleston Classic

The Mountaineers meet the Elon Phoenix in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, ESPN Events released the matchups for five of the six early-season men's basketball tournaments, revealing the West Virginia University Mountaineers will meet the Elon University Phoenix on Thursday, November 18, at approximately 9:00 pm EST and broadcasting ESPN2 in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. 

The winner will take on the winner of the Marquette, Ole Miss game on Friday at approx. 9:00 pm, setting a possible championship matchup between St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Clemson, or Temple.  

2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic Bracket 

2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12)
Basketball

WVU Faces Elon in the Charleston Classic

Untitled design (4)
Football

Ranking the Big 12 Quarterbacks

USATSI_15080865_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Releases Merchandise

Screen Shot 2021-07-15 at 9.31.27 AM
Football

Freshmen Faces: LB Ja'Corey Hammett

Feb 1, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) drives baseline past Kansas State Wildcats guard Mike McGuirl (00) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Derek Culver Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Charlotte Hornets

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Details the Improvements Needed Offensively

USATSI_16405768_168388579_lowres
Football

Full Quotes from Neal Brown at Big 12 Media Days

USATSI_16405759_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Neal Brown: "We Have Momentum in Recruiting"