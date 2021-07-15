WVU Faces Elon in the Charleston Classic

The Mountaineers meet the Elon Phoenix in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

On Thursday, ESPN Events released the matchups for five of the six early-season men's basketball tournaments, revealing the West Virginia University Mountaineers will meet the Elon University Phoenix on Thursday, November 18, at approximately 9:00 pm EST and broadcasting ESPN2 in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

The winner will take on the winner of the Marquette, Ole Miss game on Friday at approx. 9:00 pm, setting a possible championship matchup between St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Clemson, or Temple.

2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic Bracket

