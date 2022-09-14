Skip to main content

WVU Hoops Schedules Exhibition

WVU schedules home exhibition game

On Wednesday, the West Virginia University men's basketball program announced the team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.


This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. Last season, WVU hosted Akron in a charity exhibition basketball game.

The NCAA approved that an institution may use one of its possible two exhibition games against a Division I institution for the purposes of raising funds for a non-profit organization of the school's choice. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game.

Tickets for the WVU-Bowling Green game are included as part of the men's basketball season ticket package. Information on individual ticket sales and admission for WVU students will be announced at a later date. To order 2022-23 men's basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.

