WVU, K-State Tipoff Released
West Virginia, Kansas State tipoff set
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia University men’s basketball program's Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31, will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Big 12 Now.
The Mountaineers are 15-9 all-time versus the Wildcats, including winning the last five of the last six meetings.
