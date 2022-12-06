Skip to main content

WVU, K-State Tipoff Released

West Virginia, Kansas State tipoff set

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia University men’s basketball program's Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31, will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Big 12 Now.

The Mountaineers are 15-9 all-time versus the Wildcats, including winning the last five of the last six meetings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_19320946_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

BREAKING: WVU QB JT Daniels to Enter Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19281689_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

West Virginia Targeting Maryland Tight End Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16749216_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Kent State WR Transfer is Receiving Interest from West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557959_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/6

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557862_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
Charles Woods
Football

Former WVU CB Charles Woods Chooses Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19556966_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

West Virginia Rated Highly in Initial NET Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 12.25.16 PM
Football

Wren Baker's Journey to West Virginia

By Julia Mellett