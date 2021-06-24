WVU Lands Forward Jamel King

On Thursday, Jamel King announced on social media he has committed to West Virginia University after decommiting from the University of New Mexico just weeks ago.

The 6'7" 180-pound small forward from Bella Vista Prep (AZ), picked West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers over Arkansas State, East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State, Samford, South Alabama, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and Troy among others.

King is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.

