WVU Meets Purdue in the PK85 Tournament

West Virginia faces Purdue in the PK85 Tournament

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the matchups of the PK85 Tournament are set with West Virginia facing Purdue in the opening round of the eight-team field. 

The PK85 Tournament, an 85th birthday celebration for Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight, consists of 16 teams, two eight-team tournaments, and will be held in Portland at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum in November of 2022 - dates and tipoffs are to be dated. 

West Virginia's in the Legacy bracket with Duke, Oregon State, Xavier, Florida State, Gonzaga, Portland State, and Purdue.

Feb 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum.
Featured in the Invitational bracket are North Carolina, Portland, Villanova, Iowa State, UCONN, Oregon, Michigan State, and Alabama. 

West Virginia is 1-7 all-time versus with the lone win coming in the 2010-11 season 68-64 at the WVU Coliseum.

