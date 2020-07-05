WVU Men's Basketball Postponing Workouts

The West Virginia University Men's Basketball team is postponing their summer workouts due to five players and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and will enter a 14-day self-isolation period.

Workouts were supposed to begin Monday, July 6. The players that tested negative will start their workouts on July 20th. As part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to self-quarantine per the department's protocol.

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons in a release by the West Virginia Athletics Communication Department. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

Included in the announcement, there has also been an additional four football players and one women's soccer player test positive for the Coronavirus.

Contact tracing and self-isolation have already begun for those five individuals.

Due to HIPAA, the player's names or details are not available.

