MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Men's Basketball Postponing Workouts

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Men's Basketball team is postponing their summer workouts due to five players and a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 and will enter a 14-day self-isolation period.

Workouts were supposed to begin Monday, July 6. The players that tested negative will start their workouts on July 20th. As part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to self-quarantine per the department's protocol. 

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons in a release by the West Virginia Athletics Communication Department. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

Included in the announcement, there has also been an additional four football players and one women's soccer player test positive for the Coronavirus. 

Contact tracing and self-isolation have already begun for those five individuals.

Due to HIPAA, the player's names or details are not available. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Huggins Rocking a Solid New Look This Offseason

The Mountaineer head basketball coach rocking a solid beard, long hair this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jake Long in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia corner Tae Mayo can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Four Additional Mountaineer Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

West Virginia Football gets hit with four more cases of COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Top WVU Target Makes Decision

Class of 2021 safety Tyreek Chappell has announced his commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: Tyreek Chappell Set to Make College Decision

Will the Mountaineers add to the 2021 class?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Linebacker Makes Name Change

This Mountaineer linebacker will have a new name on his jersey in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tae Mayo in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia corner Tae Mayo can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

TBT Times Have Been Released as a Pair of Mountaineer Await Their Chance

One Mountaineer tips off this weekend while another waits

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP